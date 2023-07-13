University Hospital Kerry staff profile – Caitriona Murphy, Catering Manager

North Cork native Caitriona Murphy is the Catering Manager at University Hospital Kerry (UHK). The demands and responsibilities of Catriona and her staff is an important part of UHK’s overall commitment to delivering excellent healthcare.

Caitriona’s position involves overseeing catering for approximately 1,500 meals every day, and the supervision of a catering staff totalling 85 people. The core of Caitriona’s work is balancing staff rosters and upgrading catering equipment to fulfil the needs of a busy hospital.

Caitriona has worked at UHK since 2001, prior to which she spent 10-years working in the hotel industry. The hospitality sector introduced Caitriona to an environment where people enjoyed life. However, working at UHK is a different setting where people face challenges.

“I did find this strange at first and even a bit upsetting if I’m honest. Seeing people ill can be very challenging,” Caitriona said.

“Just because we don’t work as nurses, it doesn’t mean we are immune from the same environment. Over time, through meeting staff and patients, you start to feel inspired by the people you meet,” she adds.

The input of the Catering Department is essential if providing an efficient 24/7 service for patients at UHK is to be achieved. Catering attendants and chefs are assigned different wards, clinics and hospital dining rooms, while food preparation is also done for two community medical outlets outside of UHK.

Caitriona is part of an ambitious plan to make positive changes in the delivery of catering services at UHK. From the days when wards had basic ovens and pre-heated shelves, to adopting a more personal and presentable method of food preparation – the standards are now higher.

Caitriona explains that all food is prepared fresh within UHK. This is part of a more concerted effort from the Catering Department that directly translates to bedside positivity between staff and patients.

“As an example, after Christmas this year we took over delivering food to patients in A&E. While we were always producing it, we were never delivering it. The feedback since this small change was enacted has just been so positive. That has brought everyone up a gear. Not alone in catering, but in nursing. It’s been very positive,” said Caitriona.

Moreover, she explains how the Catering Department plans to implement projects in the hospital that are based on HIQA and patient-centred recommendations. This is key to making sure standards are constantly evolving.

Caitriona feels this approach is symptomatic of the changing tide at UHK – one that is constantly looking to improve patient experience.

“There seems to be a lot more communication now regarding the roll-out of ideas and getting them off the ground. It’s all very positive,” she said.

“Our Catering Assistants get on so well with the patients. It’s really all about that personal touch. Even down to discussing and giving tips to a patient if they have special dietary requirements. That patient/staff relationship matters,” Caitriona said.

Lastly, Caitriona is keen to point out that planned improvements at UHK – under Project GRO – make for an exciting future.

“No matter how good you think you are at doing things, there is always ways to improve,” she said.

"That’s our attitude in the Catering Department. I tell my staff when they are going to a bedside to imagine that it’s their own relative in the bed. How would they wish their own family member to be treated? This is the attitude to care we all have.”