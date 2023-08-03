University Hospital Kerry returns to regular visiting times following ease in COVID cases

Recent visitor restrictions introduced at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) due to a sharp rise in COIVD cases in the community have now been lifted.

Management at UHK say it has experienced a significantly reduced volume of COVID positive admissions in the past week.

UHK issued an announcement on Thursday morning that safety measures introduced on July 24 in response to a variation in COVID activity - and following a decision to implement restrictions - will be lifted as of today (August 3).

UHK visiting arrangements will revert to regular times, which is from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm – Monday to Sunday. A 30-minute visit per patient is also in place.

Visits are by appointment only through the visiting co-ordinator (087 1138053).

“Once again, we extend our deep gratitude to the public for your co-operation with the measures which had been implemented over the past ten days. Our aim as ever is to prioritise patient safety and maintain the well-being of all involved,” said UHK management.