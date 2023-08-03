Kerry

Change county

University Hospital Kerry returns to regular visiting times following ease in COVID cases

UHK in Tralee.

Stephen Fernane
Kerryman

Recent visitor restrictions introduced at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) due to a sharp rise in COIVD cases in the community have now been lifted.

Management at UHK say it has experienced a significantly reduced volume of COVID positive admissions in the past week.

UHK issued an announcement on Thursday morning that safety measures introduced on July 24 in response to a variation in COVID activity - and following a decision to implement restrictions - will be lifted as of today (August 3).

UHK visiting arrangements will revert to regular times, which is from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm – Monday to Sunday. A 30-minute visit per patient is also in place.

Visits are by appointment only through the visiting co-ordinator (087 1138053).

“Once again, we extend our deep gratitude to the public for your co-operation with the measures which had been implemented over the past ten days. Our aim as ever is to prioritise patient safety and maintain the well-being of all involved,” said UHK management.