Ukrainian photographer living in Kerry captures Yemen through the lens – ‘I’ve never seen a country as beautiful’
Ukrainian student Artem Kulinych, who is living in Kerry for the past year, recently visited Yemen to capture some of its unique settings.
Stephen FernaneKerryman
Artem Kulinych was on a photographic expedition in Egypt when war erupted in his native Ukraine in February 2022. Rather than return to his home in Mariupol, he travelled to Kerry instead where he is currently re-building his life through his passion for photography.