UHK response to patients leaving Emergency Department before completing treatment

Management at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has responded to figures released to Sinn Féin health spokesperson TD David Cullinane, showing that 1,034 people left UHK’s emergency department having not completed their treatment between January and May 2023.

UHK General Manager Mary Fitzgerald said that in relation to patients who leave its Emergency Department before completing their treatment, UHK wants to assure the public that its Emergency Department (ED) Consultants carefully review each case on a daily basis.

“They make clinical assessments to determine if further medical attention is required. For those cases where additional care is deemed necessary, our team actively reaches out to patients and ensures they are called back for appropriate follow-up,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“Our commitment to patient well-being remains our top priority, and we strive to provide the best possible care to all those who seek our services," she added.