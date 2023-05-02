UHK recruit new respiratory consultant – ‘This is hugely significant for public patients in Kerry’

Appointment of new physician at UHK for pulmonary care is first of its kind in Kerry that will benefit public patients.

Gemma O’Dowd, Grainne Coffey, Eileen Sugrue, Sean O’Shea, Mary Kelly, Gerry Redican, Eddie Cassidy, Dr Liam Chalk, John Hanilan, JP O’Sullivan, and Annette Cremin at the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association event at the Meadowlands Hotel last Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

A newly appointed respiratory consultant - the first to be recruited in Kerry since the inception of University Hospital Kerry (UHK) - is being hailed as a hugely significant development in pulmonary care for people across the county.

Dr Liam Chawke is the Consultant Respiratory Physician, who along with his team recently commenced ‘the hub’ at UHK which is intended as a special unit comprising of various levels of care and services for respiratory patients.

The Respiratory Service unit at UHK provide expert outpatient and inpatient services in the diagnosis and management of acute and chronic respiratory disorders.

However, the addition of a consultant for public patients is deemed a much needed addition to UHK’s overall output of pulmonary care services.

Dr Liam Chawke will oversee what is considered a ‘breakthrough’ for respiratory patients in the public sector as it will open a channel of care to public patients that will result in less need to travel for such treatment outside of Kerry.

The development was welcomed at a special launch at the Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee last week by the Kerry Lung Fibrosis Support Group (KLFSG).

This group is affiliated with the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (ILFA), who provide research, education and support for lung fibrosis patients and their families.

Tralee man Gerry Redican, who was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis some years ago and was fortunate to receive a lung transplant, stressed the importance of having this service in Kerry.

“For the average patients suffering from respiratory issues, this brings accessible expertise to the county, and to the public system,” he said.

“This is hugely significant as we’re trying to build up a rapport and help built the practice, which means the service is kept in the county,” he added.

Gemma O’Dowd is the Administrator for ILFS. She called Dr Chawke’s appointment a significant move because up until now UHK did not have a respiratory consultant.

The recent appointment of Grainne Coffey as the respiratory clinical nurse specialist at UHK is also a hugely positive development.

“This is a significant move in the direction of supporting respiratory patients in Kerry. It means they don’t have to make the journey to Cork or Limerick anymore,” Ms O’Dowd said.

She added how there are huge areas lacking in terms of healthcare for patients with pulmonary fibrosis. Dr Chawke’s appointment is the first step in the right direction for these patients.