Tributes to Kerins O’Rahilly’s stalwart Mossie Kelly – ‘He was a true blue’

Tributes have been paid to Mossie Kelly - Club President of Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club and past player during the club’s most decorated era of the 1950s – who passed away on Monday.

Mossie is a native of the Kerries and won senior county championship honours with Kerins O’Rahilly’s in 1953, ’54, and ’57.

Described as a loyal follower of ‘the blues’ all his life, Mossie took immense delight in watching Kerins O’Rahilly’s win the Kerry and Munster Club Championship in 2022 - a journey that included a visit to Croke Park to see his beloved club contest the All-Ireland Club Championship semi-final.

Mossie is fondly remembered this week as a player and proud sponsor, but most of all as a loyal supporter and a link with the decorated teams of the 1950s. Mossie was a farmer and cattle dealer in life before establishing the Kerries’ Golf Driving Range.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s Club Chairman Haulie Kerins said Mossie was someone who always had the club at heart throughout his life.

“He was a true blue and it was his wish that his wake should be in the Strand Road club house. He was part of the 1950s golden era and was always a great supporter of ours,” Haulie said.

“Mossie became one of our main sponsors in around 2013. He was a great man in the background for the club. Even though we knew his health was failing, he was able to go to Croke Park last January. He was very proud of seeing the ‘Kerries Golf Range’ on the jerseys when the club was playing on the national stage,” he said.

Haulie described Mossie as an intelligent, self-educated man who knew many people in Tralee and beyond because of his links with farming and later through his involvement with the driving range.

“Mossie had a great life. He was 89 in January this year and was ill for only a short time. He died peacefully. Everyone at the club is deeply saddened. He’s a big loss to us and we extend our sympathy to his family,” Haulie said.

Mossie will lie in repose at the clubhouse in Strand Road on Wednesday (August 16) between 6pm and 9pm. Mass will be Thursday morning at 10am in St John’s Church with private cremation afterwards.