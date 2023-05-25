Tralee’s Doireann Barrett nominated for national award

Doireann Barrett has been have been nominated in the Community Achievement Category at the upcoming Irish Womens Awards 2023 for her work in the Endometriosis, Coeliac & Gluten Free Community.

Tralee’s Doireann Barrett said this week that she was “honoured” to be nominated in the Community Achievement category at the upcoming Irish Women’s Awards 2023 which are set to take place in Dublin on Friday, June 2.

Doireann, a coeliac and Endometriosis sufferer, is the owner and founder of the The Gluten Free Kitchen Company which she set up back in 2011 to share her knowledge and benefits of supplements, food options, skincare brands, holistic rituals that she uses in her daily life that are safe for her health conditions.

Doireann was diagnosed with Stage four Endometriosis back in 2005 at the age of 26 years old and has had to undergo numerous surgical interventions including two major surgeries.

She lost two organs by the time she was 37 and six by the time she turned 43; she has undergone many treatments including hormonal replacements, trial treatments, medical induced menopause, oncology, radiation and 32 difficult years living with the disease, that she has developed many skills managing my symptoms.

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.

The awards which Doireann are nominated are ones aimed at celebrating the success of female entrepreneurs, professionals, executives, and community activists who have excelled in their respective industries.

Doireann is nominated for her work in the Endometriosis, Coeliac and Gluten Free community. It’s in this area she created her business which she used as a place to shared knowledge and resources to help those in a similar situation to hers in the community.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Doireann expressed her delight at having her work recognised and having being named amongst so many other worthy nominees.

“I am honoured to be recognised for my advocacy work in supporting those in the Coeliac, Gluten Free & Endometriosis Communities and I’m looking forward to the evening,” she said.

“I am nominated in the same category as some amazing organisations,” she continued.

She set up the business because as part of the treatment for her Coeliac and Endometriosis Disease, a strict avoidance of ingredients that contain gluten, oats, rye, barley and wheat.

When in contact with these ingredients through ingestion, touch or cross contamination can trigger her immune system to react negatively causing many serious and adverse health issues.