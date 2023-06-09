Tralee’s Doireann Barrett named as winner at Irish Women’s Awards

Tralee's Doireann Barrett of the Gluten Free Kitchen Company was named the Community Achievement of the Year winner at the recent Irish Women’s Awards in Dublin.

Tralee’s Doireann Barrett is understandably over the moon this week after she was recently named as one of the winners at the recently held third annual Irish Women’s Awards ceremony in Dublin.

The awards are a prestigious event dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of women in Ireland; the gala ceremony, held on Friday, June 2 at Crowne Plaza in Dublin, brought together women from various fields, highlighting their exceptional contributions and inspiring stories of success.

Doireann, a coeliac and Endometriosis sufferer, is the owner and founder of the The Gluten Free Kitchen Company, which she set up back in 2011, and she was named as the Community Achievement of the Year winner on the night.

The company was set up to share Doireann’s knowledge and benefits of supplements, food options, skincare brands, holistic rituals that she uses in her daily life that are safe for her health conditions; she was nominated for her work in the Endometriosis, Coeliac and Gluten Free community.

"I can’t believe it. When I saw I was nominated, I felt like I had won, especially when I saw the categories I was up against, especially the 221+ group because what they [the 221+ girls] did for women’s health was just absolutely inspiring so to win this tonight, I can’t believe it. I’m shaking,” she said speaking in an interview after the awards.

Going on, Doireann added that she was “honoured” and “thrilled” to have won the award.