Tralee victims of institutional abuse will not have a memorial garden at Island of Geese

Calls for Memorial Garden to honour victims at public amenity site dismissed as ‘contemplation’ garden preferred for Tralee Town Park.

Kerry County Council has said the Island of Geese site in Tralee will not be home to a memorial garden honouring those who suffered institutional abuse at St Joseph’s Industrial School and nearby Nazareth where a Magdalene Laundry was based.

Both religious institutions functioned in the Balloonagh area of Tralee, which is close to and within view of where the Island of Geese public amenity site is located.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris made the request for a special memorial garden at Monday’s Tralee MD meeting where she also called for a Live register to be established for those still searching for relatives due to their incarceration in Tralee.

Cllr Ferris spoke of having attended a recent event in Tralee where details of the grim history of St Josephs and the Nazareth were disclosed by researcher and campaigner Alannah O'Sullivan. Ms O’Sullivan has previously appealed to Kerry County Council (KCC) regarding a permanent monument to the victims.

“What I’m asking for is a small space and recognition for these people,” Cllr Ferris said.

“The people who were at that event are who I would call survivors of these institutions. The most common theme when these people spoke was the failure of acknowledgement and being ignored by society,” she added.

Cllr Ferris criticised KCC’s offer of a Garden of Contemplation at Tralee Town Park, saying it does not do justice to the victims.

“It does nothing to acknowledge these people and does not give these people the voice that was stolen from them. It does not acknowledge their experience. In this MD [Tralee] most people knew what was going on behind those walls and ignored those women and children. We owe these people recognition and an apology,” she said.

Cllr Ferris then called for a Live register for survivors to enable them to search for family. She shared the story of one woman whose siblings were ‘growing up on the other side of the wall’ of the institution she was staying in.

“This woman does not know if she has more relatives,” Cllr Ferris said.

“The only way they are going to find each other is if we have a Live register where people can opt to put their stories and timelines on it. I think we must take the first step here and not pacify them [victims] with a Garden of Contemplation. Give them true recognition with a project that allows them to have their stories told and reach out to family members,” she said.

KCC management said because Part 8 approval was granted in July 2020 for the development for the Island of Geese site, its remaining green spaces are designated ‘Future Development Sites’. Therefore, there is ‘no opportunity’ to facilitate the request as proposed.

The council stated: “Tralee MD shall progress plans to develop a Garden of Contemplation in Tralee Town Park which will be designed to provide a peaceful setting for contemplation and reflection. Once finalised, a suitable funding source will have to be identified.”