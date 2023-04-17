Tralee TY’s get a taste of life as medical students in UCC’s ‘Prep for Med’ event

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Transition Year students Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh and Máiread de Búrca got to attend the got to attend 'Prep for Med' day in UCC last month.

Two transition year (TY) students – and potential future doctors – from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí were last month given the unique opportunity to experience both the life and and the facilities available to medical students in the School Of Medicine, based in UCC’s College of Medicine and Health.

Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh and Máiread de Búrca were the lucky two who got to attend the ‘Prep for Med’ outing, one which allowed the two students to understand how the college trains future Doctors and Clinicians and how they too can aspire to a career in medicine.

For both Sorcha and Máiread, the day started by learning ‘Clinical Skills’ where the students rotated through six ‘teaching stations’ and learnt first-hand from teachers and medical students how clinical skills are taught in medical school.

Once students finished their clinical rotation they got to hear from Dr Margot Bolste, the Assistant State Pathologist, who discussed her work in forensic examination of a crime scene. Students then travelled to CUH in the afternoon where they viewed a live Caesarian section performed by Dr Orlaith O’Sullivan, a consultant in Gynaecology and Obstetrics surgeon, Dr Jason Van Der Velde which was followed with a talk on his work on Pre-hospital Emergency Medicine and Critical Care.

Ms. Louise Kelly, a consultant breast surgeon explored difficult medical ethical dilemmas of a doctor while the last speaker of the day, Dr Pat Henn spoke on the the latest advancements in training surgeons.

On her experience of the day, one of the students Máiread said that she “thoroughly enjoyed the day” adding that she “thought it was fantastic because unlike some other events, ‘Prep for Med’ provided each attendee with hands-on experience with interactions in the medical field like calculating somebody's blood pressure, collecting data from urine samples, how to give compressions and how to use a defibrillator etc.”

"I reckon that the experience I was granted during Prep for Med will make me strongly consider aiming to study in an area in the medical field in the future, especially at UCC,” she finished.