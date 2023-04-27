Tralee Tourist Kiosk on the lookout for volunteers to help out for the 2023 season

Kathleen Horgan and Marie Morrison pictured promoting the annual and popular Tralee Tourist Kiosk which is set to open for the 2023 tourist season on May 8.

Signs that the summer season is fast approaching continue to pop up around the county; whether it be the barest hint of sustained sunshine beginning to peak its way through the clouds or the fact that the annual – and very popular – Tralee Tourist Kiosk is set to open its windows once next month which will truly herald the start of the tourist season locally.

The brainchild of Billy Nolan, the kiosk was first introduced back in 2012 and every summer the volunteers who run it are on hand to answer any and all questions that they can about Tralee and its surrounding area to curious tourists and locals alike.

The kiosk will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm with a start date of Monday May 8 with volunteers operating in two hour slots at a time.

The role will involve providing current tourist information on Tralee to members of the public and speaking to The Kerryman this week, Ann O’Donnell from the Tralee Chamber gave us a run down of what will be required of volunteers.

"It’s basically just giving out information to anyone who comes up to the kiosk who has questions or queries. They [the volunteers] woud really need a good knowledge of Tralee and the surrounding areas,” she said, adding that volunteers must also be friendly, reliable, and outgoing with strong communication skills as well as a good standard of English.

If anyone is interested in putting their name forward for this, please contact Ann at 066-7121472 or email ann@tralee.ie