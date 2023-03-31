Tralee sisters fundraising for teaching trip to Uganda this summer

Kate and Claire Crowley are holding an Easter Camp fundraiser this coming week so that they can help children in Africa this summer.

An online fundraiser set up by two Tralee sisters, Kate and Claire Crowley, to help to cover the costs of a fundraising trip to Uganda in Africa this summer is gathering steam and has so far raised a cool €1300 of its €4600 target amount as of today.

The siblings, who hail from Mounthawk in Tralee, are both third year Primary School student teachers in Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and all going to plan, they will travel to teach in Uganda this June where they will spend three weeks.

While there, they will be volunteering as teachers, helping the roll out of first aid courses and supporting the locals to become more sustainable through the use of their local resources.

Before they can go though, the pair have to raise €2500 each and so to do this, they have organised an Easter camp for primary school children which will take place at Mounthawk Montessori from this Monday April 3 to Thursday April 6, from 8:30am to 1:30pm. The fee per child is €95 for the week.

The Easter Outdoor Creative Craft & Drama Camp is suitable for children over 5 years old.

Bookings for the Easter Camp can be made via the Mounthawk Montessori Facebook page or by calling the landline on 066-7189964.

Donations can be be made to the girls’ online fundraiser at through the link here: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/kate-crowley130