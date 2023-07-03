Tralee rower Seán Morris (17) chosen to represent Ireland U19’s in Amsterdam

17-year-old Seán Morris from Tralee Rowing Club has secured a place on the Rowing Ireland U19 Team to represent his country at the Coupe de la Jeunesse (European) Regatta being held on the 28-30 July 2023 in Amsterdam.

A Tralee teenager is basking in the glow of a job well done this week after he was chosen to represent Rowing Ireland U19 Team at the Coupe de la Jeunesse (European) Regatta being held on the 28-30 July 2023 in Amsterdam.

17-year-old Seán Morris, came through tough trials in February and April this year and made it through the final 4-day long selection camp last week at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

“The dark winter nights in the gym and the dawn rows out on the canal here at home in Tralee with his fellow clubmates have paid off handsomely,” said the Tralee Rowling Club in a social media post.

Club captain Heidi Giles was full of praise for Seán and spoke of her pride at his amazing achievement.

“Anyone who works with young people will know it has its moments, moments of despair and frustration and of absolute joy and delight.”

“This is obviously a very special moment, to see a young rower set a goal for themselves and go about achieving it, choosing it day in day out, dedicating time, energy, and emotion to the endeavour is fantastic, to be part of their achievement is a privilege,” she said.

I am proud of Sean and all those who have contributed to his selection for an Irish crew and who have built a club that is capable of facilitating this achievement.”