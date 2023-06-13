Tralee Parnells launch upcoming golf classic day

Oren Cullen, Agna Sheehy, Patrick O’Connor, Donnacha Buttimer, Cathal Dunne, Emily Fenner, Stephen Buttimer, Aoife O’Gorman, Sean O’Brien, Kyle Lucid, Padraig Sugrue and Liam Brick pictured at the launch of the upcoming Tralee Parnells Golf Classic launch which took place in Caherslee Friday last Friday evening. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

This past Friday evening saw Tralee Parnells launch their inaugural upcoming inaugural golf classic which set to take place on Friday July 21 at the Beaufort Golf Club.

All money raised from the event will go towards helping the hurling and camogie club in continuing to develop their grounds and equipment.

Back in 2022, the club was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for our Academy players – “Pairc na Darach”.

In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, substantial investment is required – over €30,000 will be required, of which a substantial amount has already been invested by the club.

New ball-stops have been erected, nets on the goalposts have been replaced, landscaping has been carried out and the pitch has been sanded.

Juvenile goalposts have been purchased. Some final groundwork is required so our young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment.

It is hoped to have the facility ready for the Academy by July or early August.

This is where the golf classic fundraiser comes in with the money raised from the event going straight back into helping to cover the costs of this development.

The entry fee for a team of four on the day is €200 while there are also tee and green sponsorship opportunities available, as well as sponsorship of prizes.

The club this week are asking local businesses, parents and supporters of the club to come on board to make this fundraiser a success and to provide the best playing facilities for the club’s young hurlers and camogie players.