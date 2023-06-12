Tralee man’s cycle raises money for Crumlin Children’s Hospital – ‘I’m really grateful to everyone’

Kenneth Coffey from Tralee with the money he raised for Crumlin Children's Hospital. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

The Children’s Hospital Ireland in Crumlin is to receive a cheque for just over €5,000 thanks to the efforts of Tralee man Kenneth Coffey who raised the money as part of a 200km cycle from Tralee to Limerick in April.

Kenneth wanted the charity cycle to coincide with the first anniversary of his father’s passing on April 2, 2022.

The late Thomas inspired his son to get training and to complete the task, while Crumlin was chosen based on the experiences of Kenneth’s friends whose own children attended the hospital.

Kenneth put in weeks of training at Oliver Coffey's Gym in Tralee before setting off at 2am on April 2 for Limerick City.

In the weeks before and after the cycle, Kenneth called on friends, neighbours and strangers to donate towards helping the hospital in its efforts to care for sick children.

Kenneth proudly showed off the check at Oliver’s gym last Saturday - the place where Oliver had kindly let Kenneth prepare and train for the cycle free of charge.

Kenneth said the dual motivation of honouring his father’s memory and raising funds for such a good cause made the cycle easier to overcome whenever he hit flat spots during the testing trek.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who helped me raise this money. The work they do in this hospital deserves so much gratitude,” Kenneth said.

“I also want to thank Oliver for the use of the gym, and to my friends and family for the personal support. My father was a huge part of my life and to be able to remember him on his anniversary, while doing something positive for Crumlin, is very pleasing,” he said.