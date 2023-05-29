Tralee man raises close to €20k for two Kerry charities with Conor Pass run

Tralee's Eoghan Galvin (right) and his younger brother Paul (left) pictured with Eamonn Fitzmaurice, the principal of Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne in Dingle where Eoghan is a teacher. Eoghan is pictured on Thursday morning after successfully finishing his run from Tralee to Dingle over the Conor Pass which he did in memory of his mom Anne and to raise vital funds for two charities, the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Earlier this month, The Kerryman spoke to Tralee man Eoghan Galvin about his upcoming run from Tralee to Dingle over the daunting Conor Pass route – a road which has a reputation as one of the steepest and narrowest roads in the entire country – all to help raise vital funds for two local charities as well as honouring his late mother, Anne O Keeffe Galvin, who passed away in 2016 after a brave battle with cancer.

The two causes very close to heart that he chose to raise money for through the run are the Kerry Cancer Support Group (KCSG) and the Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF).

Eoghan’s mom, Anne – who would have turned 65 this year – availed of the Kerry Cancer Support group’s bus service to CUH where she received her chemotherapy treatments. In her last 24 hours, Eoghan said that his mom also availed of the excellent services of the Palliative Care in University Hospital Kerry and that the care and attention which she was provided with was second to none.

This past Friday, we caught up with Eoghan the morning after he successfully completed his run in a time of 4hrs 45 minutes with his online fundraiser sitting at over €15,000 at the time of writing. Surprisingly, Eoghan was feeling remarkably fresh for a man who had run just over a marathon distance the day before.

"I'm actually not too bad now to be honest. I don't know how but I'll take it," he laughed, adding "now I was a bit stiff this morning when I got out of bed but I did a bit of stretching and I loosened out a bit. It'll probably come and hit me like a tonne of bricks now tomorrow," he laughed again.

The run itself, Eoghan went on to say, was understandably tough but he said that he was buoyed by the support of family and friends throughout as well as the knowledge and perspective that there are many people in the world who have it far worse off than he does.

"Obviously it was an extremely tough challenge to take but I think that I had my mind right for it. I was prepared for everything. I was very happy with how I went, I kept the pace nice and steady and then my brother, Paul, he jumped in and started running with me about a kilometre before the Conor Pass so the two of us were able to take that on together. It was really lovely and my dad was there as well to give support and a few of the teachers from the school were there too which was really nice to see,” he said.

"To be honest when the thoughts hit me of 'this is hard' and what not, what I did was I thought of everyone going through treatment and the fact that there are people who are in a lot worse positions than I am. There's people inside in beds in hospitals all up and down the country and they are people who are really suffering. So in the grand scheme of things, my suffering on the run was very small in comparison,” he continued.

"Not only was I running in memory of my mother, I was also running it for everyone who has gone through that battle with cancer and their families” he added.

Eoghan received a heroes welcome at the finish line – aka his workplace of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne – where he and his brother were greeted by principal Éamonn Fitzmaurice and students. Eoghan added that he could not thank the school enough for their support.

"There's over €18,000 raised in total through online and offline donations so far and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd get close to €20k but that's all down to the support that the fundraiser has gotten from people. So many people have been so good and generous to support it."

"The work that those two charities do is absolutely unbelievable. Especially when they are two local charities, when you see the work that they do and you see where the money is going and you can see that it's being spent wisely. It [the money raised] is going to benefit everyone who is from the locality who unfortunately will have to use those services down the line."

The link to the donation page will stay open until after this coming June Bank Holiday weekend if people want to give anything big or small to the cause. The donation page can be found on idonate.ie and is called ‘Gally’s Gallop 2.0’.