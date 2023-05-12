Tralee man plans run to Dingle over the Conor Pass in memory of his mom

Tralee native Eoghan Galvin, a teacher in Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, on May 25 is going to run to Dingle following his normal route to work over the Connor Pass in memory of his mom and to raise funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

When heading back west to Dingle, the majority of people out there would probably actively avoid driving the Conor Pass route which, despite offering stunning views, has a slightly daunting reputation as one being of the steepest and narrowest roads in the entire country.

Spare a thought this week then for Tralee man Eoghan Galvin, who later this month on May 25, will go one step further than driving the infamous road by running it instead, all to raise vital funds for two causes very close to heart, the Kerry Cancer Support Group (KCSG) and the Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF).

Eoghan is dedicating the run to the memory of his mom, Anne O Keeffe Galvin, who passed away in 2016 after a brave battle with cancer. Anne – who would have turned 65 this year – availed of the Kerry Cancer Support group’s bus service to CUH where she receive her chemotherapy treatments. Here, Eoghan said, she made many friends and was always glowing in her praise for the drivers and everyone who has made this service possible.

In her last 24 hours, Eoghan said that his mom availed of the excellent services of the Palliative Care in University Hospital Kerry and that the care and attention which she was provided with was second to none.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Eoghan spoke in detail about the upcoming challenge and his delight at having raised nearly €5k so far through the online fundraising page he set up for the run.

"I teach in Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne so the run is basically going to be what would be my normal commute to work but this time, I won’t have the car under my backside,” he said with a laugh adding of the Conor Pass section that the closer the date gets, the more daunting that section begins to feel.

"The doubts are starting to creep in but look, my suffering on the day is going to be a very small thing in comparison to that of the people and the families that are using the services of the KCSG and the KHF. We’ve been there with my own mother. We’ve used the services of the KCSG and their excellent bus service which used to take mom up and down for treatment in Cork and then obviously the Palliative Care Unit with the KHF that mom used at the end of her life,” she said.

"It’s nice to be able to do something in her memory. I did something similar three years when I had only just taken up running and I ran 200km over the course of the month of May and I ended up raising over €15k for both charities. It’s a time when charities must be struggling and they probably need a little bit of a helping hand with fundraising so it’s nice for me to be able to give back,” he continued.

Training wise in preparation for the big day, Eoghan said that he’s doing one long run a week at the moment.

"I did a 25km run last Friday morning and either this evening or tomorrow morning, I’ll go for a longer run, maybe 30/35km run. Then I’ll taper it well back for the two weeks leading up to the day.

Finally, Eoghan thanked all those who have supported his fundraiser so far.

"I can’t thank people enough for the support, they’re very good, especially now when money is tight for a lot of people but people have been so generous so I’m very grateful,” he said.

If you want to donate, you can head to Eoghan’s online fundraising page here: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/EoghanOGealbhain?fbclid=IwAR2yJHJAKqwCH4zJGpn6hhUpmHuGMRRVRk9siVSSyqS5LsxSLkbhPpT-8sU