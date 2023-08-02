Tralee Island of Geese amphitheatre gets new roof – ‘It’s another asset for the town centre’

A distance shot of the new canopy structure that will be a permanent fixture at the Island of Geese in Tralee.

The centre-point of the area will serve as an entertainment venue.

The new roof covering the seated area at the Island of Geese in Tralee. Photos by Mark O'Sullivan.

The latest addition at the Island of Geese site in Tralee is the construction of a new canopy over the amphitheatre.

This will allow for all-weather gatherings to take place at the site, which is scheduled to host a reception for Rose of Tralee contestants later this month.

The works include a permanent stanchion frame structure over the seated steps that look onto the old chimney of the former Denny’s factory.

The canopy delineates the stage area of the performance space at the Island of Geese, measuring approximately 110 m2.

The stanchion will facilitate a retractable membrane canopy that can be unfurled for performances. And if the current spell of wet weather is anything to go by, its use is going to be very much in demand!

Tralee Independent Cllr Sam Locke said the structure would add to the site and offer enhanced opportunities to host events.

“It’s a permanent fixture and we’re hoping that artists and performers can use it, not just during the festival, but beyond,” he said.

“Hopefully, it will be another asset to the town centre and during the Farmers’ Markets and Christmas events, which have been a huge success. The structure will provide welcome cover and create an atmosphere. We hope to make good use of it,” Cllr Locke said.