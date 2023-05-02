Tralee Harriers Athletic Club honour their stars – ‘The awards reflect their excellence’

The group of award winners at last Friday evenings event in Tralee.

Aria Collins and Sadie Lynch receive their Outstanding Achievement Award from Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy. All photos by Tralee Harriers AC.

The weeks and months of hard training and dedication from the Tralee Harriers athletes were duly awarded on Friday last in the Grand Hotel.

The occasion also doubled as a celebration event that was sorely missed during the pandemic years when the awards had to be postponed.

But good things always return, and Friday’s gathering was opened with a speech by the club’s chairperson Adrian Regan who praised the athletes for the effort and the dedication their sport requires.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy presented each athlete with their award. The trophies were kindly sponsored by Brendan Moynihan Heating & Plumbing Ltd and they reflect the excellence displayed in Track and Field and Cross Country events at county, provincial and national Level.

Cillian Griffin, Kirby Ann Ryan, Aria Collins and Sadie Lynch were honoured with their Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Cillian has been a national medallist since he was U15 competing in hurdles, sprints, jumps and multi-events.

Kirby Anne is a shot putter and discus thrower. She has achieved national titles in her U15 to U19 age groups, while Aria Collins and Sadie Lynch were celebrated as a pair for their amazing achievements over the past two years.

Aria and Sadie won double gold as a pairing in sprint and long jump at U9 and gold for sprints in U10, both at national level.

Concluding the event, the Tralee Harriers AC Committee thanked the athletes, their families, and the sponsors without whom the evening would not have been possible.