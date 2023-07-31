Tralee fans upset as single-venue homecoming confirmed for Killarney – ‘All fans want to do is show their appreciation’

Anger as Tralee is overlooked as homecoming venue for Kerry team.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall has said it is double the disappointment that Tralee and north Kerry people will not be able to show their appreciation for Kerry’s footballers in Denny Street this evening.

The decision by Kerry County GAA Committee was made on Sunday evening to only hold a homecoming in Killarney - the home of Kerry captain David Clifford.

Players and supporters were left devastated after Dublin’s two-point victory in Croke Park. But Mayor Wall explained he has since received complaints from upset fans over homecoming arrangements.

Plans were initially in place for road closures in Tralee and Killarney for the homecoming. This was revised immediately after the defeat when Killarney was nominated as the sole venue.

Mayor Wall said while now is not the time to debate the issue when ‘everyone is down’, he feels Kerry County GAA Committee must discuss it.

The Fianna Fáil Mayor is even supportive of a situation whereby losing All-Ireland Kerry senior teams would visit Killarney and Tralee in alternate years.

“It’s not a time to be arguing about this as everyone is devastated and feeling down. But after this dies down later in the week, I think the county board should have a sit down and have a proper talk about it,” he said.

“Kerry fans spend a lot of money and burn up a lot of miles following them. They love their team. All fans want to do is show their appreciation, they know how the players feel.”

Mayor Wall continued: “I’ve had people giving out about the decision. Even the amount of people from where Jason Foley is from [Ballydonoghue] told me they wanted to show their appreciation for the team in Tralee. The players should be coming here [Tralee] as well. This must change,” he said.

Kerry County Committee could not be contacted for a comment.