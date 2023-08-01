Tralee family encourages open discussion on mental health following death of loved one

The Coffey family and friends pictured promoting suicide awareness at Bridget's - who died by suicide in June - one month anniversary at St John’s Church in Tralee on Thursday morning. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

A Tralee family that have been left heartbroken by the death of a loved one by suicide have spoken this week of the need for people who do find themselves struggling to reach out to those around them for help.

Bridget Coffey, a mother of three, died by suicide back in June, and her brother James spoke to The Kerryman this week about how her death has affected all those left behind.

“It hit us all very hard. We were all in a very bad way, the whole family, for a while but we’re slowly starting to get a little bit stronger day by day now. We decided as a family that we wanted to spread this message of opening up, all in Bridget’s memory,” he said.

“I know it’s not easy but people who are struggling, they need to open up to either their friends, their family or maybe even a doctor. There’s no embarrassment. There’s too many people who are saying things, but they’re not saying everything and they’re keeping so much bottled up inside them,” said James.

Bridget, James said, suffered in her own way and that they do not want her death to be in vain and that hopefully lessons in mental health and opening up can be learned from this.

“Everyone, young and old, whatever is going through your mind. Please open up to those around you about what you are going through. I’ve spoken to Bridget’s two daughters and they wanted to do this in memory of their mom,” James continued.