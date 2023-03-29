Tralee Educate Together marks 20th anniversary with tree planting

The group from the Tralee Educate Together National School who took part in the ‘Choil Bheag - Little Woodlands’ tree planting project at the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre to help mark the school’s 20th anniversary. Photo Mark O’Sullivan

What better way to celebrate 20 years than to plant a small native woodland?

That was the question Tralee Educate Together National School (TETNS) answered this week when it marked its 20th anniversary by taking part in the ‘Choill Bheag’ (Little Woodland) tree planting initiative at the Tralee Bay Wetland Centre.

An Choill Bheag is an initiative of LEAF Ireland and the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce. During National Tree Week, the school’s senior classes visited the Wetlands with staff from LEAF Ireland.

The students got to know the soil and the biodiversity at the Wetlands and learned about how important both are when it comes to healthy ecosystems.

They returned this Tuesday and planted 200 native trees of mixed variety, suitable to the soil type.

As it is a wetland, alder, willow and birch were the predominant species selected for planting, along with a mix of other native species. The after care of the trees was also discussed with the students.

Rachel Geary of LEAF Ireland said planting and caring for trees is vital

“They give us so much. They purify our water, they clean our air, they capture and store carbon and can therefore help fight climate change, they provide food and medicines, and improve our well-being,” she said.

“We were absolutely delighted to collaborate with Tralee Bay Wetlands, Kerry County Council and TETNS on this wonderful project.

“It is hoped that over the years, other local schools will benefit from this new woodland at the Wetlands and will come and learn how to care for these special habitats,” Ms Geary added.

According to LEAF despite their smaller size, An Choill Bheag presents a healthier and more bio-diverse alternative to the trimmed lawns and concrete slabs that are so often seen in schools and on public grounds.

“They provide an opportunity to educate the next generation of nature restorers with hands-on knowledge and skills and encourage educators to use nature as a classroom”.

Mary O’Connor of Tralee Bay Wetlands said it has been a pleasure to work with LEAF Ireland on the “brilliant” initiative.

“We hope that all our visitors will enjoy watching this little woodland grow and change through the seasons and that we can use this bio-diverse, living classroom as part of our education programmes and our Guided tours,” she said.

Mary Brosnan, Principal of Tralee Educate Together, said the school was delighted to be part of the project.

Outdoor Learning is a feature of our school, and this wonderful tree planting project is the perfect way for us to mark our 20th Anniversary. The planting and conservation of trees motivates the children to protect nature while also leaving a lasting environmental legacy. Thanks to LEAF Ireland for planning and coordinating this special project,” said Ms Brosnan.