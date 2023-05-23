Tralee councillors and CE workers attend biodiversity training – ‘We’re delighted with the engagement’

Mary Kiernan of Transition Kerry and From The Ground Up; Lynda Weekes, Wild life biography at MTU, Anne Marie Fuller of Tralee Tidy Towns, Cllr Deirdre Ferris, Cathal Nagle of Tralee MD, and Cllr Cathal Foley at the biodiversity training event at the Rose Hotel last Wednesday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Tralee Tidy Towns and the From the Ground Up network recently held an important biodiversity training event and workshop at the Rose Hotel.

Part-funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, it was attended by elected members and relevant staff of the Kerry County Council’s Tralee Municipal District and by the Tralee Tidy Towns CE Scheme team and their supervisor.

An excellent presentation on the current biodiversity crisis, the importance of the areas managed for biodiversity in urban settings, and the cutting regimes that could help enhance biodiversity, was delivered by Dr Lynda Weekes, lecturer in Wildlife Biology at MTU Kerry.

This was followed by a highly engaging workshop which was facilitated by members of Tralee Tidy Towns and From the Ground Up and focused on the challenges associated with managing areas for biodiversity. This highlighted potential projects that could be delivered by the stakeholders involved.

Brendan O’Brien of Tralee Tidy Towns praised Dr Weekes for her work, insights and the advice offered.

“We are also delighted with the level of engagement shown by our elected members and by the staff involved in managing areas for biodiversity in Tralee,” he said.

“It shows the importance being placed on this important issue by our local authority and our CE scheme,” he said,

"It was acknowledged that it will be a difficult task to win public opinion on the need to allow the wildflower and grass species to grow but there is a growing recognition that we all have to play our part in protecting nature – and that might mean tolerating grasslands that are not so neat and tidy all of the time,” Mr O’Brien added.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy said the collaborative event was hugely inspiring for all in attendance.

He referenced the practical actions on how to maximise opportunities for the preservation of precious biodiversity habitats.

“There was a genuine commitment to changing minds and hearts to ensure that Tralee can be a town that protects and restores its precious resources, clean air, water, healthy soil, native animal and plant species, so that the health and well-being of all is front and centre,” said the Mayor.