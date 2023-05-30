Tralee Boxing Club ‘thrilled’ to win National Lottery Good Causes Award

Tralee Boxing Club was announced as the county winner in the sports category of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2023.

The club is now shortlisted for the national finals in late June.

The award is the latest in a line of positive recommendations for Tralee Boxing Club following the recent €1 million boost in funding under the Community Recognition Funding towards building a new facility.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards celebrate the inspirational work carried out by hundreds of volunteers, coaches, care givers and other individuals across Ireland. Tralee Boxing Club was selected for promoting the importance of sport, and access for individuals in the community.

The club has close to 150 registered members and has opened its doors to people of all backgrounds, cultures and abilities to discover the fitness, strength, courage, confidence, and mental well-being its sport offers.

The club works hard to remove social barriers to create a genuine sense of belonging through its vibrant and inclusive outreach programme.

This includes catering for refugees, primary schools, colleges, female participation, people with disabilities, and other marginalised groups in society.

Club Secretary Lynda McGrath said the award is welcome recognition for the club personnel who work hard to make it the success it is.

“We’re thrilled to receive national recognition for what we do at Tralee Boxing Club,” said Lynda.

“Our ethos is to make the club open and accessible to all. We have rolled out different initiatives in recent years that have made a real and positive difference in people’s lives. That is what we’re about, and this award is recognition of the effort of everyone at our club,” Lynda added.

The six County Winners of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards from Kerry are:

Sport: Tralee Boxing Club.

Community: Killarney Immigrant Support Centre (KASI).

Arts and Culture: World Fiddle Day Scartaglin Community Group.

Heritage: Lyreacrompane Heritage Group.

Health & Wellbeing: AK Inspired CLG.

Youth: Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS).