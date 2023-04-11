Tralee Boxing Club donate defibrillator to community after its Easter Fun Run event in town park

Tralee Boxing Club members at their annual Fun Run at Tralee Town Park on Easter Sunday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Members of St Brendan's Park Residents' Association and Tralee Boxing Club at the presentation of a defibrillator to the community by club personnel on Sunday morning.

It was a busy Easter for Tralee Boxing Club as it hosted its annual fun run in Tralee Town Park and presented a defibrillator to the St Brendan’s Park community.

Setting off on Easter Sunday morning, the boxers, parents and friends of Tralee Boxing Club gathered for the club’s annual Easter Fun Run.

The event attracted a huge turnout with many of the competitive boxing squad disappearing off into the distance at the starters whistle, keen to demonstrate their high standard of athleticism.

Following close behind were the rest of the club members and friends who were content to walk and jog along at their own pace enjoying the opportunity to exercise together.

“As a volunteer run, not-for-profit community club, the annual 5km Fun Run is a fundraising staple for Tralee Boxing Club,” said Tralee Boxing Club Secretary, Lynda McGrath.

"For the past month, our dedicated members have been knocking on doors all over Tralee, selling raffle tickets and raising vital funds for the club,” she added.

Later on Sunday, Tralee Boxing Club made a meaningful contribution to the community when presenting a defibrillator to the St Brendan’s Park community at its gym in Monavalley.

Following the massive success of the club’s Spinathon in November, which raised €1,000 each for the Irish Heart Foundation, Banna Sea Rescue and Comfort for Chemo, the club was also able to purchase two defibrillators for the local area and its own gym.

Tralee Boxing Club's Seamus O Mahoney was delighted to present Richard O’Halloran and Helena Rusk of St Brendan’s Park Business Park Association with one of the defibrillators.

Chances of survival for cardiac arrest out of hospital is around six per cent. But if CPR is administered, and first aiders can get pads on chests within three minutes, chances of survival increase to 74 per cent.

The defibrillators will be located for use by the community at McElligott’s Electrical in St Brendan’s Park Business Park, while the second defibrillator is located in the Tralee Boxing Club Gym at Monavalley Industrial Estate.

“The club is extremely proud of its contribution to the community by raising funds for what are life-saving defibrillators,” said Lynda McGrath.

“Defibrillators really do save lives. Fingers crossed you will never need one, but find out how to access one near you now, to give your family, friends and neighbours a fighting chance,” she said.