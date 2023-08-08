Tralee author Noel O’Regan publishes debut novel, ‘Though The Bodies Fall’, to critical acclaim

Author Noel O’Regan at the launch of his book ‘Though the Bodies Fall’ in the Rose Hotel last Wednesday evening. Noel is pictured here with his parents Liz and Denis and his partner Lisa Murphy. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Tralee native Noel O’Regan pictured with a copy of his debut novel ‘Though the Bodies Fall’ at The Rose Hotel last Wednesday night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

It’s been a long road to this point for Tralee’s Noel O’Regan but he is very much reaping the rewards for years of hard work this week as his debut novel ‘Though The Bodies Fall (TTBF) hits the shelves.

The old saying goes that whatever is worth doing at all, is worth doing well and judging by the absolutely glowing reviews that TTBF is receiving across the board, then Noel has certainly done it extremely well indeed.

For the 37-year old, his dream of being a writer started way back when as a 16-year-old he started writing his very first novel, thus beginning a lifelong journey that would take him to the highest highs and the lowest lows, something which every writer out there can certainly attest to knowing about.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Noel reflected on what has been a whirlwind few days for him.

“When you’ve been chasing something for so long, just to see it get out into the world is surreal in itself so just the act of having the book out there and people reading it, it’s a joy and it doesn’t feel quite real. On top of that then, for it to be getting such positive feedback, it’s just the cherry on top,” he said.

For those unfamiliar with the book’s blurb, it tells the story of Micheál Burns who lives alone in his family’s bungalow at the end of Kerry Head in Ireland.

It is a picturesque place, but the cliffs have a darker side to them: for generations they have been a suicide black spot.

Micheál’s mother saw the saving of these lost souls - these visitors - as her spiritual duty, and now, in the wreckage of his life, Micheal finds himself continuing her work.

When his sisters tell him that they want to sell the land, he must choose between his siblings and the visitors, a future or a past.

On how he came up with such a unique premise, Noel said that the main origin point was Gleann na nGealt in West Kerry which translates to ‘Valley of the Mad’.

“It was learning about that place and then doing a bit of research into it. A lot of my ideas build out of a place and so with Gleann na nGealt, you have this place which for hundreds of years has been a place of pilgrimage for those who are struggling and those who are finding life difficult,” he said.

“They come to this well in the valley which they have been told will help ease their pain. I was just really captivated with that idea of place and curious as to what it would be like for people to live in such a place and how they would be shaped by it,” he continued.

“Micheál is living in a similar place of pilgrimage for those who are struggling. His entire life has been shaped by that and so I was interested in exploring what that would be like for him, for the rest of his family and for those who come to that place,” Noel added.

As much as Noel deserves huge credit for the success of the book so far, he would very much agree that it might not exist were it not for the unending support of his parents Denis and Elizabeth, to whom the book is dedicated.

Their support which Noel said they would give him when his confidence in his abilities was fading is one which he would now pass onto his fellow writers out there in the world who might be thinking of packing it all in.

“Keep plugging away. I think I said it too at the Tralee launch the last night, the message that my parents said to me many times over the years is that ‘you only fail when you give up’.

The book has been published by Granta, a company with an absolute stellar reputation in the literary world, and one described by Noel as his “dream publisher” to get and to work with.

“The morning that offer came in from Granta, cloud nine doesn’t do it justice,” he said.

‘Though The Bodies Fall’ is out now to buy online or in all good bookshops around the country.