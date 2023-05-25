Three AIMS nominations for Tralee’s ‘Light Opera Society’

The 'Light Opera Society of Tralee' has received three AIMS nominations.

The ‘Light Opera Society of Tralee’ are basking in the award season glow this week after they received three very well earned nominations in the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards.

All three of the nominations came as part of the group’s production of ‘Evita’ in Siamsa Tire back in November and which was directed by Gráinne O’Carroll.

Clodagh Harrington was nominated for for Best Female Singer for her role as Eva Peron while Seán McElligott was nominated in the Best Male Singer category for his role as Che.

Finally, Tara Dore was nominated for Best Choreographer.

The winners will be announced next month on Saturday, June 17 at the AIMS National Awards Festival which takes place at the INEC in Killarney.