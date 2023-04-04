Students embrace healthier lifestyle through tag rugby tournament at Tralee Sports Complex

Embracing and promoting a healthier lifestyle through tag rugby was the name of the game up at the Tralee Sports Complex last Friday morning for students from the Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB).

Speaking to The Kerryman about the morning, John Creagh, said that everyone had a fantastic time, despite the less than dry conditions although John did add that the extremely muddy conditions actually increased the craic for students on the day.

"The event was all about encouraging students to be more active. They [the students] got destroyed in the mud but they loved it,” he laughed, adding that for the most part, the event passed off without a hitch weather wise.

"We played seven-a-side and we try to have every team with two girls on it because the girls get more points for their trys so that’s our way of encouraging the boys to pass the ball basically,” he laughed.

The Kerry ETB schools who took part in the day included Killorglin Community College, Killarney Community College, Causeway Comprehensive School, Coláiste na Sceilge and Coláiste Gleann Lí.

"It was a super day overall, we had over 200 kids there in total and it was all organised by Coláiste Gleann Lí and myself and Michelle Collins, we were the core co-coordinators of it while the PLC students too from Kerry College, they deserve a big shout out for their help in organising it too as well,” John continued.

John said that there are countless others too behind the scenes that deserve praise for helping to make the day the success that it was.