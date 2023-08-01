Stephen Fernane: Whether Kerry GAA officials or the players decided it, Tralee warranted a homecoming

The Ashe Memorial Hall on Monday at the exact time the Kerry team were due meet the home crowd.

I’m putting a large chunk of directness on the table to start with: Tralee should have had a homecoming event on Monday evening. Straight up.

No one expected players and management to come through Tralee at a snail’s pace in an open-top bus. But some focal point should have been arranged so the players could acknowledge the appreciation of the fans - the players and supporters deserved such a moment.

It would have taken less than an hour for the players to be transported to Tralee and face their adoring fans in the county’s capital before shelving a disappointing end to a competitive season. After all, the honour of representing Kerry is a finite responsibility – a journey interwoven with euphoria and gloom. A pride that ‘should’ sustain us in defeat.

A Kerry player’s time in the green-and-gold jersey is short in human years. It’s a limited and privileged window of opportunity to stake your claim, and enjoy the worship poured on you by supporters.

As much as we wish it was not the case, losing All-Ireland finals is a fact of life in Kerry. ‘We win together; we lose together’ should be our mantra. This is what ought to have inspired Kerry players to visit Tralee on Monday evening.

The opposing view is that: ‘we can’t put them through it’ or ‘the players didn’t want it’. Maybe I’m in the minority when I say that greater Kerry teams have lost All-Ireland finals in the past and made the heavy-hearted trip home to face supporters.

Yes, it hurts. Yes, it’s humbling. But it can equally be a moment that sutures the wound, healing it in a redemptive way that lays the pathway for next year’s success.

I’m old enough to remember the 1982 Kerry homecoming in Tralee - the cruellest defeat in the county’s GAA history. Having five-in-a-row snatched from them at the death presented every possible excuse not to have a homecoming.

If memory is kind, I recall those legendary players singing the Rose of Tralee while on stage outside The Munster Warehouse. It didn’t harm them as they returned to win three-in-a-row from 1984 to 1986.

Kerry is unique in that both of its major towns – Tralee and Killarney - hold great store in their GAA tradition. That’s why they should share the honour of welcoming home a Kerry team – in victory and defeat - or not at all.

Neither did the beaten Kerry team of 2019 visit Tralee, only Killarney. That was a replay and a Saturday night defeat that dampened spirits in a different kind of way.

However, all plans were in place for a Tralee homecoming on Monday before being altered immediately after defeat. Killarney was selected because our captain – David Clifford – is from there. It’s reason enough. But is it good enough reason to exclude Tralee?

Kerry players are cherished here for obvious reasons. Football means everything and nowhere more than Tralee. Supporters spend money and travel innumerable miles following the team from February to July. Would it have been much to ask Kerry GAA officials to acknowledge this by respecting supporters in Tralee and its hinterlands?

Tralee is the county capital. It’s where the Kerry County Board was founded in the late 1800s. It’s a town that has won more senior All-Ireland medals - men and women - than most counties combined. Tralee is where tradition matters every bit as much in defeat as in victory.

Limiting All-Ireland homecomings can be viewed as another sign of core GAA traditions being eroded. Whether it’s the restrictiveness of GAAGO, or the shameful way the Offaly hurling and Galway football jubilee teams were rolled out before an empty Croke Park. It symbolises a fundamental shift in attitude within the marble halls of GAA hierarchy.

Victory erases the minutiae of strife; it envelopes in its ecstasy so we feel less need to scrutinise our reality. We learn less in victory. It’s in defeat that soul-searching helps rationalise the hurt. It builds perspective and a safe space to seek comfort in the simple understanding that we are ‘Kerry’ and we will return.

Learning to lose together is central to our ethos as the greatest footballing county in Ireland. A losing homecoming event teaches more about tradition and the need to preserve it. As in life, losing and adversity are not things to shy away from. A Kerry homecoming event in Tralee would have proven as much.