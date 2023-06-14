Stephen Fernane: ‘What I love most about City’s European Cup win is that it makes me hate them even more’

Loving United and hating City is a story of passionate frenzy that neither reality or sanity combined can possibly remedy.

The observations you are about to read are unashamedly one-sided towards Manchester United and lop-sided towards Manchester City. This is the article’s raison d'être. No conversation about reimbursement of time and emotion can be entered into after the fact.

If you’re still with me, let’s establish another prominent fact: United’s European Cup win in 1999 was a better achievement than City’s win last Saturday evening in Istanbul. End of.

No amount of revisionism or Pep Guardiola gloss changes the fact Alex Ferguson’s achievement was build on the foundations of a now vanished wistfulness when local lads could grow up to play football for the big club down the street.

Those dreams are gone for many, and unlikely to return in the modern game - save for the odd exception like Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

United’s treble-winning side of ’99 was minted from the coins of this youthful stratagem: Paul Scholes from Salford; Nicky Butt from Gorton; Wes Brown from Longsight; even the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary, from nearby Bury, and Ryan Giggs – all products of Manchester and United’s philosophy of homebrew talent. Shout out to the late Eric Harrison.

Unlike City, this shoal of red youth would form the nucleus of United’s European Cup campaign.

Despite the polluted wave of blue resistance to the contrary, City and Pep’s treble-winning side just doesn’t have the same romance as United in ‘99. The same backstory simply isn’t there.

Alex Ferguson - one-time gaffer on the brink of getting sacked only to become the most successful manager in English football - has more nuance in terms of a rags to riches story.

From the shipyards of Govan to being immortalised in statue form outside Old Trafford signifies the last remaining link between English football and its working-class heritage.

While Pep is all panache and polo neck, Fergie is the embodiment of the old schoolteacher whose tough love approach isn’t fully comprehended until after the fact. To be ‘woke’ in the Fergie era meant getting a bollocking and searing threats to recalibrate your self-worth in a condensed Scottish accent.

Fergie’s way is now the old way. It has dissolved along with the soul of English football, which these days is kept in the glass cases of billionaire takeover merchants.

As a United fan, I despise City in a way that is positively and decisively essential to what it takes to be a red. It’s a mutual dislike that both sets of fans rely on to nourish their innate opposition to ever finding amicable ground. Why on earth would we want things to be any different?

I saw my first Manchester Derby on television in March 1983 when a brace of goals from Frank Stapleton secured a 2-1 win for United at Maine Road. The atmosphere that day just felt different, almost electric. Years later when attending Derby games in the flesh I realised the hysteria is real. The soft hatred is real.

My dislike of City went up a notch when I met James Hayes. James, I’m sure, is happier than a multiple Olympic gold medallist these days. He and I lobbed Twitter grenades in the wake of City’s win on Saturday. We have history.

James is the godfather of Manchester City in Tralee. He followed City back when they had two left shoes and holes in their socks.

James and I worked together in a Tralee hotel many blue moons ago when City and United made us the best of enemies – a war that continues to the present with no sign of peace talks.

All this was a time before City and United would crown us kings.

In the early ‘90s, James listened to City games on BBC 5 Live Radio in the cellar of the old hotel where, surprisingly, the radio reception was best. It was among the dusty bottles of Satzenbrau and Ritz that James dreamed of an Erling Haaland and İlkay Gündoğan.

On the floor above him we tore to shreds the Manchester City posters from his locker door. All except for his prized possession: a picture of James and his wife, Bernie, with Niall Quinn taken on the pitch at Maine Road.

With a little help from Matt Busby, I got one over on James in August 1991. James was in Manchester the same weekend of Busby’s testimonial game against an Irish eleven.

Special souvenir t-shirts to mark the game were doing the rounds in Manchester. I asked James to get me one which, to his credit. he did. The best bit is when the t-shirt fell from his bag to the floor on the ferry home to Dublin with members of the Manchester City Supporters Club looking on.

I bought him 20 cigarettes for his trouble and we moved on. Some people won’t fully understand it, but football rivalry is indispensable. It’s a bottom-line that, when handled correctly, acts as an accessory to get you through the bullshit in life.

One of Pep’s first utterances following his side’s historic treble last Saturday was to mention being in the same category as Alex Ferguson’s class of ‘99.

This was Pep’s two card trick.

On the one hand, it reminded us [as if we needed it] that Pep had emulated United’s impossible dream, while City fans were foaming at the mouth that Pep should mention United’s finest hour as the celebratory champagne was still running down the walls of the Manchester City dressing room.

City will never surpass United, at least not in my lifetime. They exist in our shadow. All they can do – as least for the foreseeable future – is accumulate rather than surpass United. It won’t happen. Their experience today is not unique; it was once our yesterday. What's now blue was red before and will be red again.

You just love to hate them.