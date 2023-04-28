‘Snapper’ living his best life a year on from owner’s death – ‘He often sits waiting for Joe’s car to come up the drive’

Joe Hanley died a year ago this weekend. His closest friends pay tribute to him including the woman who now minds Joe’s beloved dog, Snapper

Snapper enjoying his new life on the farm where he was born. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Snapper in his new home at the spot where he often sits waiting for Joe's car to arrive. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

It’s a year since the jovial and ever popular Tralee man Joe Hanley passed away leaving a void in the lives of his closest friends and the many acquaintances he met during his days as a photographer.

Joe died on April 29, 2022. His first anniversary is an opportunity to remember the sociable photographer better known as the ‘Happy Snapper’ from his many soirées around Kerry doing the job he loved.

While Joe had many friends, only a few were part of his close circle. Betty is one such friend and is the woman who now cares for Snapper – a dog Joe adored and who was such an important part of his life.

Snapper is already well habituated to Betty’s home near Fenit as it’s where he was born. Joe would also leave Snapper with Betty whenever he went on holidays, happy in the knowledge the dog was treated like royalty.

But knowing that Snapper was getting the best care during the latter stages of Joe’s battle with cancer was crucial for his peace of mind.

Betty says Snapper is enjoying life ‘chasing rabbits’ but every so often he will sit in the boheeren by the house waiting for Joe’s car to come up the driveway.

“We all miss Joe so much and it’s still hard to believe he’s gone. The last message I sent Joe when he was in hospital was a picture of Snapper,” Betty said.

"He asked me a year before he died to promise to mind Snapper. At the time, I didn’t believe Joe as we just never thought he would die,” she added.

“As soon as Joe’s car would arrive at the house, Snapper would do somersaults and jump straight into the back seat; covered in mud and manure, it didn’t matter to Joe. He loved that dog. Snapper is very happy here and gets on great with his mom ‘Penny’ who is still alive. I think Joe would like that,” said Betty.

Everyone that knew Joe usually had a ‘Joe Hanley story’ to tell as meeting him tended to result in moments of wit and laughter. Life’s glass was always half full for Joe, especially in his final years when he enjoyed life to its fullest.

Maeve Goodall Morrison is another of Joe’s closest friends. She explained how a day seldom passes when she doesn’t think about him.

“He was just that kind of a person. It’s shocking to think he’s gone a year already. I met people at a Confirmation recently and they were all talking about how they miss Joe. He just loved being around people and taking their photos,” Maeve said.

“You’d miss him coming in the door at home. He was never in bad form and he made the most of life; he had a positive impact on everyone,” she said.

Maeve added: "It’s fascinating how everyone still remembers Joe so affectionately. He was one of the most obliging people you could ever meet, everyone said that about him. He loved life right up to the last minute, he was always so positive.”