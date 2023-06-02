Search called off in Kerry as 93-year-old found safe

A major search operation took place last night and is continuing today for a 93-year old man missing in Tralee.

93-year old Liam Brassil is missing from Tralee

The search for a 93-year old man who had been missing in Tralee has been called off after Liam Brassil was found safe and well this evening.

Mr Brassil had been missing from his home at Sycamore View in Caherweesheen since 5pm yesterday evening, Thursday, June 1.

Liam and his family are well-known in the town and friends and family were joined by the Coastguard, the fire service and Gardaí, who all assisted in an extensive search over the past two days.

The inter-agency emergency on-site control unit was also at the scene last night.

Search parties led by Coastguard personnel searched the Caherweesheen area, the Castlemaine road, the Tralee bypass and along the River Walk, as well as some of Liam’s favourite places.

Searches continued throughout, the day with the Civil Defence and Banna Rescue also involved.

Mr Brassil was found safe and well close to his home this evening.