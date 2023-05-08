Sarah honours uncle Joe in Birmingham marathon – ‘Joe was in my mind throughout the run’

Popular Tralee man Joe Hanley’s first anniversary was marked by his niece during Sunday’s Great Birmingham Run in the UK.

Sarah and her partner Rachel at the finish line of the Great Birmingham Run on Sunday.

Job done. Sarah with her precious medal after running half-marathon in honour of the late Joe.

Sarah Roache was extremely fond of her late uncle and grateful for the time they spent together, even though it was less than they both would have wished for.

Sarah lives in Birmingham in the UK and is the daughter of Joe Hanley’s brother, Tony. Joe’s first anniversary last month marked an emotional time for his family as they still find it hard to come to terms with the loss of a man for whom life was always colourful.

Sarah decided to remember Joe in a positive way: raising money for UK and Irish cancer groups. Along with Sarah’s partner, Rachel, the couple set off on the half marathon route in Sunday’s Great Birmingham Run.

Sarah explains that while neither she or Rachel are habitual runners, the whole experience was an emotional and extremely satisfying one.

Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society are the recipients of €1500 raised through the run. The dual groups were selected because Rachel’s father was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and in memory of Joe’s battle with cancer.

“It was timed nicely with Joe’s first anniversary. I think it was good for my dad as well as he collected most of the money. It felt like closure for him; just to feel like he could do something positive to remember his brother,” said Sarah.

The couple set the mental target that every mile clocked was another €100 raised for a good cause. This kept them going throughout the difficult run in humid weather.

“Joe was always so proud of everything we did. He came into my mind a lot during the run. At the end, I did have a bit of a cry. It was quite overwhelming and I didn’t think I’d get as upset as I did,” Sarah said.

“Joe came into our lives quite late. We had great time for him. It didn’t matter what the occasion was, Joe would always keep in touch. I remember speaking to him the day before he died on the phone. You wouldn’t know you were speaking to a man who was ill. He was just his usual self,” she said.

Sarah explains that she received no shortage of support and encouragement for the run from Joe’s Kerry friends, especially Maeve Goodall Morrison and her family.

“Joe was the life and soul of everything. I think when Joe passed away, living in the UK felt like it was all so rushed to get home for the funeral. There wasn’t that time to grieve as a family,” said Sarah.

“The run was an emotional and nice way to remember Joe. When someone gets cancer it can be hard to know what to do. The best thing to do is give yourself a personal challenge. It was so worth it,” she said.