Saharan dust cloud covers Kerry – ‘It’s not uncommon, maybe twice a year this happens’

High temperatures and dust from the Sahara Desert create unusual late summer conditions.

With Ireland on the cusp of a mini-heatwave and Saharan dust rolling in from the south, one would be forgiven for thinking it was the same country that had just endured a summer of persistent rain and less than complimentary temperatures.

However, the latest weather ‘curve-ball’ sees Saharan dust caking cars and windowpanes across the county.

People woke on Monday and Tuesday morning to discover the soft autumnal showers had washed down dust from the Sahara Desert.

The weather occurrence follows just a week after the Canadian wildfires resulted in morning sunrises over the southwest being shaded by a hazy plume.

The Saharan dust cloud moved in over the southwest on Sunday and is slowly making its way across Ireland bringing in a warm and welcome airflow.

Rebecca Cantwell is a Meteorologist at Met Éireann. She said now there is low pressure in the southwest over the Atlantic, this is feeding in a southerly airflow over much of western Europe and Ireland.

“The air in that is warm and moist as it’s a tropical airmass coming from the Sahara,” Rebecca said.

“This airmass is picking up the Saharan dust and bringing in the airflow. Because of the showers that occurred in the southwest, this brought it to the surface and left a layer of dust that we’re seeing on cars and windows,” Rebecca added.

We can expect this southerly airflow up to the weekend, bringing with it the chance of further dust settling.

“It’s not uncommon, maybe twice a year that it happens. If that set up comes and the flow comes up from the Sahara, it happens...Temperatures are also about five degrees warmer than average for the time of year,” Rebecca said.