RTÉ TV licence payment not under fire in Kerry – ‘Whether that changes is hard to know’

A Kerry executive member of the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) has said there is no noticeable trend in customers declining to pay their TV licence. However, this may change depending on attitudes in the wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

IPU executive Marie Williams of the Rock Street Post Office in Tralee was responding to claims that more people are choosing not to renew the TV licence fee of €160 in protest over RTÉ’s financial revelations at the recent Public Accounts Committee.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin confirmed this week that a 31 percent reduction in TV licence fee payments had been recorded, nationally, in the second week of July compared with the same period in 2022.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae declared on Tuesday’s ‘The Tonight Show’ on Virgin Media that he is noticing resistance among customers in paying the fee at his post office in Kilgarvan.

Minister Martin said there have been 8,922 sales of TV licence in the second week of July 2023, contrasted with 12,981 for the same week in 2022.

Ms Williams said feedback from post office union members in Kerry is that customers are continuing to pay the TV licence as usual. But a change in attitudes may yet emerge within different parts of the county.

“We haven’t had any customers refusing or a shortfall in paying it in our post office. People know that, under legislation, they are required to purchase it, which they are doing,” she said.

Ms Williams added that her customers are sent annual renewal notices informing them of when the TV licence is due.

Customers can pay the bill in full at the post office, while others opt to use special TV licence saving stamps to incrementally pay the fee. TV licence fees are also deducted at source from customers’ savings accounts.

“We would notice a very high uptake in people paying their TV licence, generally. Whether that changes in time, it’s hard to know. For now, there is no change. I accept there might yet be a difference between rural and urban areas,” Ms Williams said.

“I’ve been talking to other post masters, but at the moment they all say there is no change. People who come into us to pay it would have different feelings towards paying it. They would make a joke and have a bit of a laugh about the whole thing, but would still purchase their TV licence,” she said.

Earlier this month at a Public Accounts Committee hearing, Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin said RTÉ’s loss of €2.2 million on ‘Toy Show the Musical’ equated to roughly the same amount of money collected from television licence payments in Killarney and Tralee households.