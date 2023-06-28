Rolls-Royce and its historic link with a hillside in rural Kerry 120-years ago

The Kingdom Veteran Vintage & Classic Car Club will commemorate the remarkable story of the historic race won by Charles Rolls in 1903.

A model of the car that Charles Rolls would have used in Kerry in 1903.

Spectators look on as the Ballyfinnane Hill Climb of 1903 is in full swing.

Charles Rolls, who won the Ballyfinnane Hill Climb in 1903. Photo by The Kerryman.

A warm day in mid-July in 1903 draws a crowd to a remote hillside near Ballyfinnane, just 13km from Tralee.

From early morning the race organisers are busy cordoning off a section of hillside with a gradient severe enough to test the utmost climbing capabilities of the cars in the race.

An interested crowd gather on ditches overlooking the gravel road and peer down at the novel spectacle before them. The race captures the imagination of car enthusiasts anxious to see this epic feat in early 20th century car engineering.

The Local Government Board closes a section of the old Tralee-Killarney Road to enable the ‘Kerry trials’ take place. The hill, a mile in distance, hosts a line of cars that suddenly fan out while churning clouds of dust into the balmy air.

1 min and 1.8 seconds later, an 80 hp Mors motor car – driven by Charles Steward Rolls – flashes past the finish line in first place at 45 m.p.h. History is made and a commemorative plaque marks the spot today where Rolls completed his triumph 120 years ago.

Rolls was successful in two races in County Down prior to contesting the Ballyfinnane Hill Climb. This made him the firm favourite in a week he would also finish second in races in Dublin and Cork.

His reward for Ballyfinnane was a specially commissioned cup purchased at a price of 30 Guineas. The ‘Kerry County Council Cup' was considered such a magnificent award that it was put on display in Switzer's window in Grafton Street in County Dublin.

This little-known story of Charles Rolls in Kerry would take another twist a year later when in 1904 he joined forces with Fredrick Henry Royce as co-founder of what would become the world’s most iconic motoring brand: Rolls-Royce.

Opinion is divided to this day among those who claim the men first met in Kerry during the Ballyfinnane race and decided to set up Rolls-Royce. Whether true or untrue, it divests little from the view among romantics who prefer to believe more than just a race was started on a Kerry hillside that memorable day.

The story of how Rolls-Royce came to be is that Charles - an agent for Panhard Cars under the name ‘CS Rolls and Company’ – had travelled to Manchester in 1904 to look at a 10 hp car that Henry Royce was in the process of building.

Royce had designed an engine and then built a car around it in 1903. Rolls is said to have been impressed and agreed to sell cars on Royce's behalf on the proviso that Rolls would test drive them prior to selling. In 1906, a year after securing a loan, the Rolls-Royce Company was formally established.

On July 12, 1910, while taking part in an air display in Bournemouth, Charles Rolls was killed at the age of 33 when part of the air frame on his plane broke off. His ‘Wright Brothers’ plane crashed from a distance of between 80 and 100 feet. Rolls became just the twelfth person to be killed in a plane accident up to 1910.

Shortly after, the family would suffer more heartbreak when Charles’ brother, John, was killed in WWI, while his brother, Henry, also died around the same time.

The name ‘Rolls’ was no more when their sister, Lady Shelly Rolls, died in 1961.

The ingenuity of Lady Shelly was just as evident as that of her late brother. She proved a remarkable woman at a time when Edwardian attitudes towards women were less than kind.

She is one of the original signatories of the Women's Engineering Society’s founding documents and held an Aeronaut's Certificate for flying Zeppelins - an early type of aeroplane. She also wrote a book on the history of motoring.

To this day, the achievement of Charles Rolls in Kerry is still revered by members of Kingdom Veteran Vintage & Classic Car Club (KVVCCC).

In 1993, the club funded a monument at the spot where the 1903 finish line is located – a monument that is still kindly cared for by local resident Anne Flynn.

On July 15, 2023, KVVCCC - in partnership with the Irish Veteran & Vintage Car Club - will gather at the famous spot to celebrate the achievement of Rolls.

In keeping with tradition, pre-1919 car models will drive the route to mark the anniversary. This may be the last opportunity members of the public will have to see these amazing cars on the road.

KVVCCC club secretary and event organiser Garrett Foley is looking forward to the gathering and a chance to remember an important part of Kerry motoring history.

He thanked the sponsors – Cronin’s Circle K in Castlemaine, Pristine Classics in Glenbeigh, and Agri Auto Parts in Tralee – and praised Anne Flynn for her unstinting devotion to the monument for three decades.

“We are delighted to be able to host a celebration of this event and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the KVVCCC erecting the monument where the hill climb ended,” said Garrett.

“The monument was achieved thanks to the foresight of the late P.J O’Riordan, then club chairman, and the committee and club members who used club funds and local donations,” he added.

"We still take great pride in the club’s intervention in marking this event, which otherwise may have been forgotten. We hope the public will come out and support this significant piece of history,” Garrett said.

Entries for the Ballyfinnane Hill Climb will be a pre-registration event only and will start at 8:30am on Saturday, July 15, at Cronin's Circle K Service Station in Castlemaine.

The Kingdom Veteran Vintage & Classic Car Club was formed in 1979 and is the fourth oldest vintage car club in Ireland. It is he oldest club in Kerry with over 260 members.