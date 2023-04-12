Recalling an earlier Kerry star named Brian Cooper, granduncle of recently retired Bryan
Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper’s recent retirement creates an opportunity to look back on the career of his granduncle and namesake, Brian, also a top rider and trainer in his prime.
Stephen FernaneKerryman
A blanket of snow covered the slopes of Cleeve Hill as Tralee jockey Brian Cooper turned for home in the Broadway Novices’ Chase at the 1955 Cheltenham Festival, a meeting that was almost abandoned due to inclement weather.