Rare Victorian-era Kerry sketches gifted to the National Library of Ireland

An old woman on the Kenmare Road.

A sketch of life in Kerry in Victorian times.

A collection of rare sketches illustrating life in Killarney in the late 1800s have been gifted to the National Gallery of Ireland by Dr Colum Kenny of Dublin City University.

The sketches, entitled ‘Kenmare’, ‘High Street Killarney on Market Day’, and ‘On the Killarney Road’, are the work of English artist Theresa Rose Marrable who may have visited Killarney with her father, George, in the 1880s

Dr Kenny, whose grandmother Annette Murphy hails from Tralee, discovered the sketches in a second-hand bookstore in Shrewsbury, England, some years ago.

The sketches were sourced while researching his latest book, 'Kenmare: History and Society – Fr John O’Sullivan and the Famine Poor’.

The sketches, while not of much value in monetary terms, are very significant from an historical perspective considering they offer a glimpse of life in Victorian Kerry at a time when photography was scarce.

Market Day at High Street in Killarney.

Theresa Rose Marrable was born in London into a well-connected household. In 1882, Marrable’s father would become paymaster of Queen Victoria’s household, while her aunt was a major influence on women’s painting in London in the late 1800s.

Marrable’s work was later exhibited across Britain with the Society of Women Artists.