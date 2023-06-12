Poem by Tralee based poet, Victoria Kennefick, appears on Leaving Cert

Tralee based poet Victoria Kennefick's poem 'Guest Room' appeared on the English Paper Two Leaving Cert last week; the poem is from her collection called 'Eat or We Both Starve'.

An award winning poet based right here in Kerry said this week that it was “an honour” to have her poem appear as the 2023 unseen poem on the higher level English paper 2 exam.

Victoria Kennefick, who originally hails from Shanagarry in East Cork but who is now a proud Kerry blow in living in Tralee, told The Kerryman this week that she has been inundated with messages from students, friends and family after her poem ‘Guest Room’ from her book Eat Or We Both Starve made its Leaving Cert debut last week.

“It is [a bit surreal]. It was very exciting, I got a message from a friend of mine who had invigilated the exam and she had just finished collecting the papers and so she was free to text me and so she sent me a picture of it. That was the beginning of just a flurry of messages from all of my former teaching colleagues which was very lovely,” she said.

"Then later on my Instagram, I was just getting message after message from students from all over the country. It was all very exciting and a very unexpected thing to happen,” she continued.

Going on, Victoria said that as a country because it was something that the majority of us had to go through, that we are all very much tuned into the Leaving Cert each and every June when it rolls around.

“I think it’s because everybody goes through it and that we’ve all shared in that moment, it [having the poem appear] does feel like a huge honour and privilege for me to be able to share even a tiny it of the journey of these Leaving Cert students. It really is an honour,” she said.

“The fact that 50,000 people were reading my poem simultaneously is kind of overwhelming too," she laughed.

As for the student’s responses, Victoria said that they could not have been nicer and that it was lovely to see that her work had sparked a poetry debate amongst young people.

"They [the students] have been so, so lovely and responsive and interested in it [the poem]. My favourite comment was this one student messaged me and it just said ‘boss poem’ which is probably the best compliment I’ve ever received,” she laughed, adding “I had a few ‘slay queen’ too so I was very amused.”

“A lot of them [students] actually contacted me afterwards because they were having debates with their friends about the meaning of the poem and they all different interpretations and they wanted to know who was right. Of course, I said that all their interpretations were right. It’s wonderful to think that it [the poem] encouraged those conversations,” she said.

Finally, Victoria said that a few people had been in contact about getting tips on how to start writing their own poetry on the back of this which she said is the biggest win of all.