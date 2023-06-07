Plans for second IDA building at Kerry Tech Park proceeding

THE IDA’s proposed second advance manufacturing facility (AMF) at Kerry Technology Park has moved forward to the design and planning stage according to Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

Asked for an update on the IDA plans to build a new network of AMF’s Minister Coveney told the Dáil that a site for the second Tralee facility has been selected and the project is “currently in design and planning phase”.

No dates have been provided with regard to when this stage is likely to be complete.

The IDA’s first ‘Advance Manufacturing Facility’ at Kerry Technology Park has been leased to UK based pharmaceutical packaging firm Central Pharma, who are currently expected to begin operations in the plant by the end of the year.

The development of the packaging plant in the IDA built, turnkey facility, was first announced in 2018, it was originally due to open in mid 2019 but this was delayed significantly by the onset of the Covid pandemic.

In October 2021 the then enterprise Minster Leo Varadkar announced that the IDA was planning to construct a second Advanced Technology Building in the county capital.

At the time Mr Varadkar said the IDA intended to construct the facility during the lifetime of the current IDA 2021 to 2024 strategy plan however given the current status of the project this would appear highly unlikely.