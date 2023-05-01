Photos show Tralee crowds out in force to remember late Stacks stalwart Paul Lucey

John McDermott pictured with his kids Pippa, Sonny and Charlie at the start line of the annual Paul Lucey Memorial fun run on May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Breda Slattery and May McCarthy - both from Trale - pictured at the annual Paul Lucey Memorial Run organised by the Austin Stacks GAA club on the May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

William Horgan and Dan McCarthy had travelled all the way from Abbeyfeale to take part in the Austin Stacks' Paul Lucey Memorial Run on the May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Seán O'Connor and Jonathan Lynch were ready for road at the start line of the annual Paul Lucey Memorial Run at the Austin Stacks GAA clubhouse on May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Sarah and Adam O'Sullivan pictured ready to take part in the 5km fun run/walk in memory of Paul Lucey at the Austin Stacks GAA clubhouse on May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Karen, Margaret, Paudie and Roisín Hailes - all from Tralee - pictured at the start of the annual Paul Lucey Memorial Run in Tralee on the May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Runners setting off from the Austin Stack's GAA clubhouse in Tralee for the start of the Paul Lucey Memorial run on May Bank Holiday Monday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

The memory of Austin Stacks stalwart Paul Lucey was remembered in Tralee this May Bank Holiday Monday morning as the fifth annual run in his honour set off from where else but the Stacks’ clubhouse in Connolly Park.

Paul, who passed away back in December of 2017, was one of the proudest Austin Stacks man you could meet and was simply put, a man intertwined with so much of the club's illustrious history; he trained the 1994 Stacks team to a famous County Championship victory and and let's not forget his earlier feat of taking home the 1986 County Championship as well.

While sadly he is no longer with us, as evidenced by the crowds who showed up to the ‘Run for the Rock’ event in his name on Monday, what he achieved with the club will certainly never be forgotten.

As for the day itself, it’s as cliché a phrase as any to say but organisers simply could not have asked for a better day on which to hold the event with blue skies stretching as far as the eye could see with the sunny weather ensuring a cracking atmosphere which found everyone from runners, walkers and organisers in fine form.

Billed as a way of getting people out and getting them active, the crowds set off just after 11am with runners heading off up Caherslee and coming back down the Greenway – known locally as ‘the skinny mile’ – before finishing back up at the clubhouse where well-earned medals and refreshments awaited them.

The fun did not stop there though with a family fun day organised as well to ensure a successful and enjoyable day out for those of all ages.

