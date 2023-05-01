Photos show Tralee crowds out in force to remember late Stacks stalwart Paul Lucey
The memory of Austin Stacks stalwart Paul Lucey was remembered in Tralee this May Bank Holiday Monday morning as the fifth annual run in his honour set off from where else but the Stacks’ clubhouse in Connolly Park.
Paul, who passed away back in December of 2017, was one of the proudest Austin Stacks man you could meet and was simply put, a man intertwined with so much of the club's illustrious history; he trained the 1994 Stacks team to a famous County Championship victory and and let's not forget his earlier feat of taking home the 1986 County Championship as well.
While sadly he is no longer with us, as evidenced by the crowds who showed up to the ‘Run for the Rock’ event in his name on Monday, what he achieved with the club will certainly never be forgotten.
As for the day itself, it’s as cliché a phrase as any to say but organisers simply could not have asked for a better day on which to hold the event with blue skies stretching as far as the eye could see with the sunny weather ensuring a cracking atmosphere which found everyone from runners, walkers and organisers in fine form.
Billed as a way of getting people out and getting them active, the crowds set off just after 11am with runners heading off up Caherslee and coming back down the Greenway – known locally as ‘the skinny mile’ – before finishing back up at the clubhouse where well-earned medals and refreshments awaited them.
The fun did not stop there though with a family fun day organised as well to ensure a successful and enjoyable day out for those of all ages.
See the photos from the day in the gallery above...