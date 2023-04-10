Photos show crowds supporting Hospice at Tralee’s Good Friday fundraising walk

Tralee Kerry Hospice volunteer walkers moving down Denny Street on Good Friday morning on their walk to the Lock Gates and returning by the Canal Bank in Aid of the Kerry Hospice Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Photo by John Cleary.

Tralee supporters to the Kerry Hospice, Palliative Care Unit, charity walk on Good Friday take an enjoyable return walk on the Canol Bank to Tralee, from left Margaret Sullivan, Mary and Kay O'Mahony, Susan Rohan and Martin Dowling. Photo by John Cleary.

Michelle O'Halloran, Derrymore and Jayden Sinnott, walking the Canal Bank in aid of the Kerry Hospice walkon Good Friday. Photo by John Cleary.

Kerry Hospital walkers returning by the Canal Bank in Tralee on Good Friday were from left Anne Gallivan, Ann Slattery, Caroline Leahy, Liz Gallivan and Dannie Yildiz McCannon. Photo by John Cleary.

Stepping out on the Kerry Hospice fund raising Walk on Good Friday from Tralee to the Lock Gates and return were from left Noreen Kelleher, Eileen Daly, Josie Dalton and Aileen Kelly, Tralee. Photo by John Cleary.

Marie Hill, Catherine and Joe Sugrue, Delores Galligher, Marion O'Mahony and Maura Daly pictured ejoying themselves along the canal last Friday for the annual fundraising Good Friday walk in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Photo by John Cleary.

Michael (Fox) O'Connor KHF, Mary Shanahan Secretary KHF, William Cleary KHF, Maura Sullivan Treasurer KHF, Gerard O'Connor KHF and Margaret Crean KHF pictured before the start of the Tralee Good Friday walk last week. Photo by John Cleary.

Crowds pictured enjoying the blue sky and sunshine along the canal as they took part in the Tralee Good Friday Walk last week in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foudation. Photo by John Cleary.

The sun was shining and the chats were flowing outside the Grand Hotel in Tralee last week as people came out in their droves to support the Kerry Hospice Foundation’s annual Good Friday fundraising walk.

The walk was in memory of the late, great Tralee native Ted Moynihan who passed away in 2018 and who was a founding member of Kerry Hospice Foundation and spent decades campaigning and fundraising for the introduction of palliative care services in Kerry.

The morning started at 10am and it saw walkers head off on a loop up Ballyvelly before heading back to town via the canal walk.

After this it was back to the Grand Hotel again where everyone enjoyed a well-earned cuppa and a scone at The Grand for their efforts.

