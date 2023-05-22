Photos show crowds out and about enjoying annual Tralee Food Festival

Evgeniy Kuzemko, Valentina Shkolniak, Alanna O'Connor, Michelle Kennedy, Clancy Tracey and Catherine Geary with Nora, Ezzi, Filan and Ellie enjoying the Tralee Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

There was great fun to be had at the Tralee Food Festival at the weekend. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Geraldine O'Connor with Bronty and Harry Clusker with Teddy as they enjoyed the Tralee Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Phil Curran with Tadhg, Clodagh and Aisling Coppinger as they enjoyed the annual Tralee Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Future Gardaí Ciara and Daragh Duckworth pictured with Garda Steve O'Connor and Tom O'Riodan at the Tralee Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

The Tralee Food Festival returned with an explosion of flavour last weekend with fantastic food, fun and festivities on the menu for local foodees to enjoy.

The much anticipated annual weekend offered an array of exciting events from food to flash mobs, tasty trails to markets and plenty in between including music and more.

Under the dedicated team of volunteers that make up the new food festival committee – consisting of Mary McQuinn, John McCarthy, Ken Tobin, Oliver Hurley and Ken Murphy – it was an an event promised to an unforgettable weekend and it didn’t disappoint with crowds gathering from 10am onwards to see what was in store.

Food stalls filled the town square and taste trails were among the many festivities the weekend had to offer and thanks to the generous sponsorship from the Cara Credit Union, all of the taste trails were free.

It didn’t just stop at food through as entertainment was electric throughout the weekend thanks to performances from local band Aftershock who brought a fresh feel to the festivities. Alongside this, a flash mob also broke out in Siamsa Tíre on the Saturday. One of the main highlights of the weekend though was undoubtedly the celebrity cook off between Maria Walsh, the 2014 Rose of Tralee and veteran broacaster Pascal Sheehy.

Workshops were full and available all weekend and there was something for everyone.

It was all about quality this year as Mary McQuinn, the Marketing Manager of the food festival told The Kerryman this week.

“We wanted nice quality food and nice quality produce. We were really happy with it, for our first year taking over. It can only grow from here. We’re already looking forward to next year,” she said.