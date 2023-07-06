New radio documentary series explores Kerry’s historic lighthouses

A new radio documentary featuring six lighthouses off the Kerry coast will help shed new light on these impressive beacons that have withstood decades of inclement weather conditions.

The six lighthouses featured will be Valentia, Tarbert, Skellig, Fenit, Inishtearaght, and Bull Rock.

The documentary is the work of Joe McGill and Connie Broderick who produced the six-part documentary series while journeying around Kerry’s coast visiting the lighthouses to find out about their history, the people behind them, and the function they served.

“Our series aims to reveal to our listeners the magnificent story and history associated with lighthouses in Kerry, " said Connie Broderick.

The documentary offers unique insight into life in the lighthouses for the lighthouse keepers and in a bygone era where families lived there as well. The documentaries include in depth interviews with lighthouse keepers and on location recordings with experts and historians.

Lighthouses provide a visible and identifiable navigational aid to ships and boats playing a crucial role in maritime navigation and safety. However, there have been instances where lighthouses themselves have been involved in tragedies and these are discussed in the series.

For example, on the Calf Rock off the tip of Dursey Island the remains of a cast iron lighthouse can still be seen. The lighthouse was destroyed in a storm just 15-years after it went into operation, a stark reminder of the power of the sea.

Michael Donnelly, a native of Cahrdaniel, describes the destruction and loss of life on Calf Rock.

“A few years after it opened, somebody misinterpreted the signal from the lighthouses and thought that they were in trouble out there. And they launched a boat, and they went out,” said Michael.

“And by the time they discovered that it was a mistake, the wave came and the six people on board that boat were all killed. It was an awful tragedy,” he added.

The programme producers explain how every lighthouse emits a distinctive series of flashes known as its ‘characteristic’ which helps sailors identify their locations.

Flash sequences include fixed, occulting, flashing, isophase, group flashing, alternating, and morse code. In Fenit, the character of Little Samphire Island Lighthouse is the flashing of white, red and green every five seconds.

To be a lighthouse keeper on such remote locations like Inishtearaght Lighthouse and the Skelligs, one had to be of strong mind and adaptable. Lighthouse historian and retired lighthouse keeper, Gerald Butler, will speak about this during the programme.

The series will be broadcast on Radio Kerry on Joe McGill’s Saturday Supplement from 9am starting this Saturday, July 8.