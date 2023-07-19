New President of Tralee Toastmasters Anne Lawlor ‘extremely honoured’ to take up role

Outgoing president of Tralee Toastmasters James Finnegan presents the chain to new president Anne Lawlor. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

The newly elected President of Tralee Toastmasters is Anne Lawlor, who is looking forward to a year where members will be empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Anne took over the chain of office on Monday evening from outgoing president James Finnegan at a ceremony in The Imperial Hotel on Denny Street where Anne reiterated the core values of Toastmasters: ‘Integrity, Respect, Service and Excellence’.

Having joined Tralee Toastmasters in 2015, Anne has served on the committee for a number of years. She states that her motto “Carpe Diem” [seize the day] was instrumental in her decision to accept the role of president of the club – Tralee Toastmasters Club is the oldest branch in Kerry.

When club meetings resume in September at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Centre, Anne has promised a warm welcome for current, former, new members and interested visitors.

Toastmasters International is a not-for-profit organisation providing communication and leadership skills since 1924 through a network of clubs.

While Anne describes herself as a ‘low profile person’ in general, taking up the mantle of president is something she feels extremely honoured to do.

“My motto is to ‘seize the day’ and make the most of every opportunity that comes my way. I’m extremely honoured,” Anne told The Kerryman.

She explained how her transition to becoming president would not have been possible without the help and cooperation of the dedicated committee members at Tralee Toastmasters.

“We have the most amazing group of people in the Tralee club,” she said.

“We’re a unit with a very proud tradition. Earlier this year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

“I’ve big shoes to follow as president, let’s put it that way. It’s just a great club. If I had any regrets, it’s that I didn’t join Tralee Toastmasters sooner than I did,” Anne explained.

Tralee Toastmasters is described as a great environment to begin or improve self-confidence. It’s a supportive gathering where new members will be assigned a fellow member to guide them through the process.

Tralee Toastmasters instils confidence in public speaking and in leadership skills. Anne reveals that everyone at Tralee Toastmasters has started out feeling somewhat apprehensive and reticent about public speaking.

“I didn’t open my mouth for the first three meetings I attended and look where I am now. It’s a great organisation,” Anne said.

“It’s a friendly, inclusive, and non-threatening environment where you will be made feel more than welcome to sit down and listen to what is going on. People will not be under any pressure to speak,” Anne said.

To find out more, email: traleetoastmasters@gmail.com. Or visit the Facebook Page, Tralee Toastmasters. Over 18s only are permitted to join.

The incoming committee members for 2023-2024 are President: Anne Lawlor; Vice- President Education: Derry Butler; Vice-President Membership: Michael McEgan; Vice- President PR: Vicky McCarthy; Secretary: Sonia Elston; Treasurer: Sonia Elston; Sergeant-at-Arms: Marie Flaherty.

For further details, email traleetoastmasters@gmail.com or visit the Facebook Page, Tralee Toastmasters.