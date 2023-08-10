New lifeboat a step closer for Kerry sea rescue group thanks to CLÁR funding – ‘It’s the icing on the cake for us’

Six Kerry community organisations will share a pot of funding in excess of €300,000.

Plans to boost the efficiency of Banna Sea Rescue’s important service received a major boost following funding of €100,000 towards a new lifeboat.

The organisation is one of six community groups in Kerry to benefit from CLÁR funding in 2023. Banna Sea Rescue received the highest total in this year’s tranche of over €300,000.

The addition of a new lifeboat is part of Banna Sea Rescue’s modernisation strategy to improve its overall service. The CLÁR funding helps to future-proof its objectives for years to come.

Banna Sea Rescue received a quote of €148,000 for a new lifeboat. The acquisition of €100,000 from CLÁR is a huge step towards securing a specifically designed boat to cater for rescue operations off the Banna coastline.

“We’re delighted and grateful to get this funding. We had already ring-fenced some money for the boat down through the years, so CLÁR has been an absolute Godsent for us,” said Brian Crean, Secretary of Banna Sea Rescue.

The aim is to have the boat in the water by summer 2024. Obtaining CLÁR funding requires that all projects must go out to European tender. Once a suitable contract is evaluated and completed, the boat will be tailor-made.

“The plan is to have this boat ready by May or June next year. Depending on who gets the tender, it will have to be custom-made because of where we operate,” said Brian.

"Operating along the western seaboard of Ireland means a boat must be strong enough to deal with the weather conditions and meet the rigours of a callout. This funding is the icing on the cake for us,” he explained.

Ballybunnion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service also received €49,600 for the purchase of a Launching Vehicle.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced on Wednesday that over €300,000 in CLÁR funding is being made available for Kerry community organisations and first responders.

The remaining groups allocated funding are Order of Malta Kerry, who received €65,000 to support their community-based ambulance transport system; Castleisland Day Care received €39,273 for the purchase of a five-seater wheelchair accessible vehicle.

The Social Action Group Rathmore CLG will get €35,499 for the purchase of a car converted for wheelchair accessibility and passengers, while Cumann Tithiochta na Dromoda Teo receives €39,510 for the purchase of a hybrid electric vehicle.

“I would like to thank my cabinet colleague Minister Heather Humphreys for confirming this funding of over €300,000. This is an endorsement of the excellent work carried out by these community groups and organisations on a daily basis throughout Kerry,” Minister Foley said.