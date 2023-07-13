Mundy to round out the summer in style with Tralee gig in Siamsa Tíre

Mundy will be performing at Tralee's Siamsa Tíre on the night of Saturday August 26.

One event that will certainly help to brighten up the last few days of summer is the news this week that the one and only Mundy will be performing in Tralee’s famous Siamsa Tíre theatre on the night of Saturday August 26.

It will be the singer’s final show of a jam-packed season of shows and undoubtedly he’ll want to round out the tour with a bang so those interested can expect a rocking acoustic concert.

Having plied his trade on the busking circuit, the Offaly native has gone to support acts such as Alanis Morissette and Neil Young in Dublin and has performed with the likes of Van Morrison and Manic Street Preachers to name but a few.

His debut album ’Jelly Legs’ was released in 1996, followed by his debut single ‘To You I Bestow’ which garnered most attention after it appeared on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’, all of which helped make the musician a household name.

He was also invited to perform for perhaps his most prestigious audience to date, in the White House for the then US president Barack Obama as part of their St Patricks Day celebrations.

