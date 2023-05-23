Minister Foley declines to comment on latest office protest over gender ideology

The protest at Minster Foley's office, the second protest in less than a month. Picture by John Cleary.

Guards at the latest protest at Education Minister Foley's office. Picture by John Cleary.

Education Minster Norma Foley has declined to comment on the latest public protest at her constituency office in which members of An Garda Síochána were present.

The event was held on Friday last – the second protest in less than a month – by people opposed to teaching about gender identity in schools.

The door to the office remained closed for the duration of the protest as a group of around 20 people gathered to voice their opposition to the new Junior Cycle SPHE curriculum.

The curriculum will make provision for classroom discussions on a variety of issues, including sexual consent, gender identity and pornography which some parents are vehemently opposed to.

Among the group at Friday’s gathering was Alan Whelan, President of the Irish Catholic Schools Association, and outspoken Kerry priest Fr. Seán Sheehy.

Mr Whelan tweeted that he had driven several kilometres to hand deliver a letter to the office but was dismayed to find the office closed with ‘three gardaí on door duty’ to control crowds.

Minister Foley was not present at either protest due to Government and Department of Education duties and declined to comment at this time.

The new curriculum for Junior Cycle SPHE (children between 1st and 3rd year) will cover a range of important topics for young people’s lives, including healthy eating and habits, positive self-worth, safe online behaviour, relationships and sexuality and mental health.

The Minister said the curriculum has been developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) which includes students, teachers and parent representatives.

The curriculum development has been subject to two rounds of extensive public consultation with more than 4,000 submissions received from parents alone.

She stated that it has been welcomed by a wide variety of groups and organisations including the Catholic Education Partnership, teaching unions and the Children’s Rights Alliance to name but a few.

The curriculum will be rolled out from September 2023 in secondary schools, and CPD has been provided for teachers to support them in discussing these sensitive and important issues. Further support materials will be published in advance of September.

The curriculum is strictly for post primary students of Junior Cycle level and not primary students as recently suggested.