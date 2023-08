Tralee entrepreneurs talk about their successful journey into the competitive plant-based food market

Richard Sharp (left) and Shane O'Connor. Tralee men who co-created their own plant-based product that is exceeding expectations.

What started as an idea soon turned into a crafty plant-based creation that is surpassing expectations. For Shane O’Connor and Richard Sharp – co-founders of Seriously Sound Food - the leap into business has proven to be a seriously sound decision.