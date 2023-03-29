Meet the Kerry man looking to open his village to the world – ‘The reaction has been very positive’

Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar is transforming a plot of family-owned land in his village into a glamping facility to welcome international visitors.

Seán de Buitléar outside one of the glamping units soon to be open for business in Blennerville. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

For Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar, inviting the world to share in his village is no outlandish scheme when high-end glamping units are available for those wishing to stay at the epicentre of an historic location on the edge of Tralee.