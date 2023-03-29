Meet the Kerry man looking to open his village to the world – ‘The reaction has been very positive’
Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar is transforming a plot of family-owned land in his village into a glamping facility to welcome international visitors.
Stephen FernaneKerryman
For Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar, inviting the world to share in his village is no outlandish scheme when high-end glamping units are available for those wishing to stay at the epicentre of an historic location on the edge of Tralee.